Max Elmann Arazi: The Importance of Investing in the Integration of Metropolitan Areas
The leading nearshoring executive, Max Elmann Arazi, exposes the main advantages of this new economic reconfiguration of the metropolitan cities
The growth of logistics centers is a constant in this area of the country. Amazon and the biggest companies had established their main logistics hubs in the Mexico city metropolitan area.”KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolitan areas worldwide face various challenges: New York and New Jersey, Madrid and its outskirts, and Mexico City and its surroundings. New York is now considering implementing additional tolls for visitors from New Jersey. A recent example is Mexico City and the State of Mexico, two closely linked entities that form one of the world's largest and most populous metropolitan areas. The effective integration of these two regions is essential for the area's economic, social, and cultural development. The growth of logistics centers is a constant in this area of the country. Amazon and the most prominent companies had established their main logistics hubs in the Mexico City metropolitan area. The improvement of major access routes, such as Avenida Constituyentes, Insurgentes, and Ignacio Zaragoza, plays a crucial role in this integration process.
— Max Elmann Arazi
One of the significant challenges is transportation. The two areas are connected by several highways that require constant improvement. The volume of goods being transported is substantial. In this regard, we spoke with businessman Max Elmann Arazi.
"There are several ways to enhance integration between Mexico City and the State of Mexico. One way is to improve the transportation infrastructure between the two areas. This could involve the construction of new highways, the expansion of existing roads, and the improvement of public transportation," stated the executive.
"Improving the infrastructure between Mexico City and the State of Mexico is necessary. This could involve constructing new schools, hospitals, and other public facilities. Avenida Constituyentes is one of the main roads connecting Mexico City and the State of Mexico. The number of cars circulating on Avenida Constituyentes on weekdays varies depending on the time of day. However, it is estimated that an average of 150,000 cars travel on this road daily. The highest traffic volume is typically seen during peak morning and afternoon hours when the number of cars can reach 200,000. Its expansion and modernization are crucial to streamline traffic flow and improve the connection between both territories. Additionally, this avenue directly impacts tourism, as many visitors use this route to access cultural and tourist attractions in both entities," the executive emphasized.
"Likewise, Avenida Ignacio Zaragoza is a key route. The modernization of this road would not only improve access to the airport but also facilitate the transportation of goods and strengthen the region's competitiveness in logistics terms," commented Max Elmann Arazi.
In summary, investing in the integration of Mexico City and the State of Mexico presents a common challenge to many metropolitan areas. It is fundamental for the sustainable development of both entities. The improvement of significant access routes such as Avenida Constituyentes, Insurgentes, and Ignacio Zaragoza would not only streamline mobility but also stimulate the economy, boost tourism, and improve the quality of life for residents. Governments and relevant authorities must prioritize these investments to ensure equitable and sustainable growth in this crucial metropolitan region.
Mia Atkinson
Media Captains
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other