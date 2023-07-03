Fresh Singer/Songwriter Juliette Debuts Melodic Pop-Rock Track, “Ur Haunting Me”
Juliette’s song continues to receive admiration for having commercial appeal as an independent artist on the rise for 2023.LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand new Kentucky-based artist Juliette makes her debut in the music world with “Ur Haunting Me”, a radio-ready track complete with heartfelt lyrics and soothing vocals. Her songwriting elevates her storytelling in “Ur Haunting Me”, running through the thoughts and feelings that are so prevalent after a breakup. Juliette’s song continues to receive admiration for having commercial appeal as an independent artist on the rise for 2023.
The simple acoustic chord progressions give the vocals and lyrics the spotlight for Juliette to bare her soul about a lost love in her life. “Ur Haunting Me” exudes authenticity, written with a broken heart and an acoustic guitar. The lyrics take a turn from sadness to strength while Juliette’s beautiful vocals drive the story to the end of a different kind of breakup song.
This is the very first release from the genre-crossing singer/songwriter who doesn't stick to one genre or subject. Her talent comes from her heart, and her unique sound is what makes her an artist that shatters the walls holding genres apart.
Check out Juliette's new song “Ur Haunting Me”, available on all streaming platforms.
About Juliette
Juliette is a versatile artist hailing from Louisville, KY, breaking stereotypes and shattering expectations. With a mission to make people feel less alone, her music transcends genres and offers a captivating escape for listeners.
In a realm where expectations crumble, Juliette defies conventions, crafting a unique sound that defies categorization. Her no-genre music weaves captivating melodies and hauntingly poetic lyrics into a mesmerizing tapestry that ignites the imagination.
