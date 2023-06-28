CSSI Senior Managers Conference Completed

23rd June 2023, Senior Executives, Directors and Provincial Commandants from the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI), have completed a week long, CSSI 17th Senior Managers Strategic Planning Conference held in Honiara from 19 – 23 June, 2023.

Speaking at the Conference closing on Friday 23 June, Supervising Director Planning of the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Service (MPNS&CS) Mr Danny Lehe on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, convey his sincere gratitude for the opportunity given, as well as recognising and acknowledging the importance of this meeting for Senior Managers to discuss matters of importance for CSSI organization.

Adviser Correctional Centres Managements Mr. George Samuel speaks on behalf of the Australian High Commission Office, Solomon Islands_

Director Supervising commended the Australian Justice Program in partly funding to CSSI for this week-long successful conference. “It would have been difficult in the present financial situation of the agency to hold this important conference, but with your support we able to convene this important conference.”

“Australia has always been the main supporter and funder to the development programs within CSSI, throughout the various strategic development phases in the correctional institution. Thank you for your continuous support and is very much appreciated,” says Director Lehe.

Supervising Director Planning of MPNS&CS Mr Danny Lehe delivering his remarks on behalf of his Permanent Secretary during the official closing o

He also acknowledged the CSSI Senior Executives, Directors and Correctional Centres Commandants over the course of this one week. He stated “You have discussed and shared common challenges, discussed lessons learnt, evaluated your biannual performance against the annual business plan, and reviewed and reprioritised programs for 2024.”

“This is no easy task, and I am hopeful that what has been discussed, will be translated into actual programs for the future of the CSSI. We must be mindful that the true success of any meeting is the ability to deliver on its recommendations” Director Lehe added.

“Together, we should work hard, to ensure that what has been discussed, is actually translated into actionable items for the organisation. You are part of the discipline force and your call to this service is a noble calling, unlike other ministries, your area of responsibility has an effect in our society and social fabric,” Lehe expressed.

Tetere Correctional Centre Commandant Superintendent Steve Machaiah delivering his remarks on behalf of the Provincial Correctional Centres Comm

Meanwhile Adviser Correctional Centres Managements, Mr. George Samuel, briefly spoke of the importance of this priority corporate planning activity and the committed willingness of both DFAT and the Australia Solomon Islands Partnership in Justice (ASIPJ) Program to support and facilitate various vital components to this conference. He also reiterated the gratitude and ongoing commitment of supporting stakeholders, with reference to various other developments being undertaken. This included advisory support for officer professional development programs comprising of the finalisation of a new Certificate 111 for newly recruited officers, with ongoing work being undertaken to have this certification accredited under Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA) and the current Emerging Managers Diploma Program (EMDP). The EMDP is a twinning program for senior officers which is embedded in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between CSSI and the Queensland Corrective Services (QCS). Also included is the ongoing funding to identified infrastructure programs under the framework of an Annual Procurement Plan, support in developments towards finalisation of a Human Resource Development (HRD) Plan, policy development in the priority area of youth/young people needs with a particular focus on the care and management of juveniles in detention centres, and support towards initiatives that embrace Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) and Monitoring and Evaluation developments currently taking place in the agency.

On behalf of the Correctional Centres Commandants, Superintendent Steve Machaiah acknowledged the Commissioner and his Executive staff, Advisors, Donor Partners, and Directors together with the Strategic Planning Committee for the opportunity given to Commandants, to attend this high-level strategic meeting.

Commissioner Mactus Forau also, acknowledged the Planning Team for their tireless time and efforts to construct the input of the conference during a weeklong of fruitful discussions.

Commissioner Forau also acknowledged the presence of the Provincial Correctional Centres Commandant for their contribution and input in this conference and wished them safe travels back to their respective Correctional Centres.

On this same note, he positively acknowledges the Australian Government for the mutual support towards the successful implementation of this conference, without your support this conference will not eventuate as witnessed. End///

CSSI Press