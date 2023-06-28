Kin + Carta enhances client collaboration and data-driven innovation with new office in Chicago

Kin + Carta (LSE:KCT)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta announced it will open the doors to its new Chicago innovation hub, designed to foster collaboration with clients and bolster data-driven innovation.

The space, on the third floor of 111 N Canal, is designed to empower a creative workplace that fosters collaboration and idea generation. It will provide greater opportunities to work closely with the consultancy’s local and global client base, featuring an innovation lab and dedicated areas for co-creation aligned with the firm’s commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions powered by data.

“Our new innovation hub will enhance our ability to provide our clients with best-in-class digital solutions while fostering collaboration among some of the brightest minds in digital transformation”, said Adam Hasemeyer, Group CEO of Kin + Carta Americas. “We are creating this space to build data-enabled solutions alongside our clients in the city that’s been our home for over 20 years.”

Data Science, Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence are the fastest growing practice groups at Kin + Carta. This growth is a testament to the firm’s continued investment in Data & AI, with the acquisitions of Cascade Data Labs in 2020, Octain AI in 2021, and Forecast Data Services Europe in 2023. The investment in the labs space at the new office will provide Kin + Carta’s engineers the opportunity to continue to experiment with emerging technologies like Generative AI and spatial computing.

Hasemeyer continued: “This hub will be a catalyst for digital change and groundbreaking thinking, with AI and data at its core. We are passionate about building a world that works better for everyone. And our new office space will enable us to continue doing so.”

Kin + Carta will move into its new office space in early 2024.

