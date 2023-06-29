Climate Vault Solutions Appoints Jon Cohen as Organization’s First CEO
To address climate change meaningfully, we need transformative solutions that are scalable, transparent and immediate. Climate Vault is that solution.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate Vault Solutions, a business leader in climate solutions that is defining the market for carbon action, today publicly announced the appointment of Jon Cohen as its first Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He assumes day-to-day leadership of the organization, following an extensive national search.
Cohen brings a proven track record as a business leader to Climate Vault Solutions, with a career spanning more than three decades with multiple prominent companies in the financial services industry. In addition, Cohen has served as a volunteer strategic advisor to the Climate Vault, Inc. nonprofit since its launch in 2021. Previously, Cohen was the CEO and a board member of Pluribus Labs, a global equity investment management firm that designs quantitative investment solutions. He has also held positions as Head of Business Development and Managing Director at Angel Island Capital, the private credit arm of Golden Gate Capital, as well as a Managing Director at BlackRock, among others.
“Having worked in the world of quantitative finance for more than 25 years, data-driven and markets-based solutions appeal to my experience and common sense,” said Cohen. “To address climate change meaningfully, we need transformative solutions that are scalable, transparent and immediate. Climate Vault is that solution, and I am overwhelmed with the elegance and simplicity of its approach.”
Cohen’s appointment represents another significant evolution in Climate Vault Solutions' steady progress towards becoming the world’s leading comprehensive solution for verifiable and immediate carbon calculations, reductions and removals. Earlier in June it was announced that the organization had closed its Series A funding round for $9.4 million and launched a new commercial business entity called Climate Vault Solutions, in addition to the Climate Vault, Inc., nonprofit organization, to further drive carbon measurement, reduction, removal and reporting.
“I am excited to welcome Jon to the role of CEO,” said Jason M. Grant, President and Chief Operating Officer of Climate Vault Solutions. “Combating climate change is the fight of our lives, and Jon’s experience leading high-growth organizations —together with his passion for Climate Vault’s mission—will make him an incredible leader. His addition to our leadership team will ensure our organization is set up to have the greatest possible impact supporting organizations to reduce and remove tons of CO2 from the atmosphere at scale.”
Climate Vault Solutions' data-centric solutions will enable organizations to measure, reduce, remove and report their operational carbon footprints, plus the impacts from their products, employees, portfolios and events. The organization's award-winning integrated reduction and removal program leverages government-regulated compliance carbon markets to knock out carbon in days, not decades. This approach generates the environmental impact that today’s employees, stakeholders and customers care about and increasingly expect from organizations.
Visit Climate Vault Solutions online to learn more and request a bespoke carbon calculation.
About Climate Vault Solutions
Climate Vault Solutions is defining the market for climate action by providing the comprehensive solution for truly verifiable and immediate carbon calculations, reductions and removals. Its integrated reduction and removal program leverages government-regulated compliance carbon markets to knock out carbon in days, not decades. This approach generates the environmental impact that today’s employees, stakeholders and customers care about and expect from organizations. By providing the most verifiable and immediate carbon reduction solution on the market, at scale, Climate Vault Solutions offers an all-inclusive alternative to traditional voluntary carbon market programs. Learn more at www.climatevault.com.
