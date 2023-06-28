GISCI Announces Changes to Fee Structure

Des Plaines, IL (June 26, 2023) The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) will be changing the fee structure for becoming a GISP, however the overall cost will remain the same. The changes will take place on July 1, 2023. The Application fee and Portfolio fee will be combined into a single payment. Both fees are one-time fees of $100 each. There will not be any changes to the exam fee itself. The payment process is being streamlined to avoid confusion and simplify the GISP process.

“There tends to be a fair amount of confusion with the application fee when folks register for the exam. Folks that are taking the exam a second time will often add the Application fee to the cart even though they have already paid for it. Rather than risk double charging our prospective GISPs, we have decided to move to a simpler model." - Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP, GISCI Executive Director

The changes are as follows:

Old version: Two one-time fees of $100 for Application and $100 for Portfolio Review. New version: One on-time fee of $200 for both Application and Portfolio Review.

The portfolio fee is charged when applicants submit the portfolio for review. The process for signing up for the exam will remain the same.

About GISCI

The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

More information about GISCI is available at www.gisci.org.





Contact Info:

Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP

Executive Director – GIS Certification Institute

847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org