Tampa Bay Wave names Jay Powers COO
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), Florida’s premier accelerator proudly announces the appointment of Jay Powers as its Chief Operating Officer.
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), Florida's premier accelerator dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to turn groundbreaking ideas into impactful, scalable businesses, proudly announces the appointment of Jay Powers as its Chief Operating Officer. This newly created position comes at a pivotal moment of expansion for the organization, solidifying its commitment to driving innovation and supporting the thriving startup ecosystem.
Jay brings with him an expansive military career spanning over three decades, including 22 years as a distinguished Special Forces Green Beret leading troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. His unwavering dedication to exceptional organizational performance and unlocking the full potential of individuals makes him an invaluable addition to Tampa Bay Wave’s leadership team. Having coached and mentored more than 150 executive leaders tasked with tackling high-stakes challenges and navigating complex scenarios with life-or-death consequences, Jay possesses a wealth of experience that he seamlessly translates into the business realm. His ability to leverage these experiences and extract invaluable lessons enables him to propel companies to new heights.
“I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Jay as he joins the Tampa Bay Wave team,” said Linda Olson, CEO and founder of Tampa Bay Wave. “His extensive military background and proven track record in leadership development and problem-solving will prove invaluable as we continue to expand and empower innovative startups within our ecosystem. Jay's unwavering commitment to optimizing organizational performance and unleashing the potential of our team members perfectly aligns with our mission. I have full confidence that he will make an indelible impact as our Chief Operating Officer."
In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Jay will spearhead the execution of strategic initiatives, including the highly anticipated HealthTech|X Accelerator and LatinTech Accelerator, both funded through recent federal grants. He will oversee all operational, functional, and administrative aspects of the organization, expertly managing and leading the team to fulfill corporate objectives and optimize the company's operating capabilities.
"The addition of Jay to Tampa Bay Wave’s esteemed leadership team will fulfill a critical role in driving our organization's growth and success," stated Santo Cannone, Tampa Bay Wave Board Chair."His exceptional leadership experience and expertise in team building will play an instrumental role in guiding our strategic initiatives and supporting the entrepreneurs participating in our accelerator programs. We are thrilled to have Jay on board and eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will have in propelling our mission forward."
Expressing his excitement about his new role, Jay remarked, "I am thrilled to assume this position during a period of significant growth. Joining a team of world-class professionals who share a deep commitment to serving our community and making a positive impact through the entrepreneurs we support is truly inspiring.”
