'KAIS - Abduction' wins Best Music Video - 'Award of Prestige' - at the Vegas Movie Awards™
Vegas, Nevada, June 13th 2023 – The Music Video ‘Abduction’ is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Music Video, Award of PrestigeLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 'KAIS - Abduction' tells the story of the incapacitation that stems from the fear of being seen by the other in partnership, leaving whole landscapes within either soul undiscovered, un-lived, 'abducted' by fear. 'Abduction' weighs on the importance of taking things slow to better gain one's bearings and navigate obstacles from a place of heart.
'Abduction' (Official Music Video) was musically written and produced by KAIS at Hot Soap Studios, after which the video was conceived by KAIS and Lefteris Eleftheriou, and then produced, directed by Lefteris Eleftheriou. KAIS is a Canadian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer who takes the complexities of the human condition as inspiration for his fusionist sound that sonically melds the realms of neo soul, mellow-alternative blues rock and folk. As the outset of his career, he addressed global topics before turning his attention to the drab difficulties of and profound beauty of being human and lyrically dipped into meta poetry.
Lefteris Savva Eleftheriou (Direcor / Producer) began working in the British film industry in 2011. After having crewed on six feature films as well as numerous short films, one of which, Stutterer, won the 2016 Oscar for Best Short Film, he returned to Cyprus in 2017 where he spent 4 years working for various TV series. He has been directing music videos since 2020.
'Abduction' has so far been officially selected at, nominated for or won the following awards
✭ Athens International Art Film Festival ✭ Honorary Mention - Best Music Video
✭ Vegas Movie Awards ✭ Winner - Award of Prestige
✭ New York Film Awards ✭ Winner - Best Music Video
✭ Global Film Festival Awards ✭ Official Selection
✭ Los Angeles Film Awards ✭ Semi Finalist - Best Music Video
✭ Cyprus Music Video Festival ✭ Winner - Best Female Performer
✭ Cyprus Music Video Festival ✭ Nominated - Best Male Performer
'Abduction' managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best-reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to providing filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.
This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind ‘Abduction’ to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
This is Lefteris Eleftheriou’s statement after this important achievement: “STORY IS KING”
You can watch the music video for 'Abduction' at: https://youtu.be/CouKIbZf5cg
For more information about award-winning 'KAIS – Abduction' visit www.KAISofficial.com
