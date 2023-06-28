TENNTS Joins Endeavor Miami's EndeavorLAB, Powering Proptech Innovation

Collaboration to Drive Proptech Advancement and Entrepreneurship in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TENNTS, a proptech startup revolutionizing the real estate industry, is thrilled to announce its selection to participate in EndeavorLAB, powered by Venture Miami. EndeavorLAB is an exclusive program designed to support high-impact companies and foster their accelerated growth.

EndeavorLAB, in partnership with Venture Miami, is a renowned initiative that brings together entrepreneurs and provides them with a unique ecosystem of resources, mentorship, and connections. The program aims to propel selected companies toward scalable success and global expansion opportunities. Endeavor Miami is dedicated to supporting high-impact entrepreneurs and promoting economic growth in the Miami region. The partnership with TENNTS aligns with Endeavor Miami's mission to nurture local talent, attract investment, and establish Miami as a thriving hub for innovation and technology.

TENNTS' incorporation into EndeavorLAB signifies a significant milestone for the company and recognizes its innovative approach to proptech solutions. As a platform catering to real estate professionals, TENNTS offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services that streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive business growth.

"We are honored and excited to join EndeavorLAB and be part of the prestigious Endeavor Miami network," said Yari Carrizo, Co-Founder of TENNTS. "This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for us to leverage the expertise and support of industry leaders, mentors, and investors, propelling TENNTS to new heights."

Through EndeavorLAB, TENNTS will gain access to a wealth of resources, including personalized mentorship from successful entrepreneurs and executives, tailored workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities. The program will empower TENNTS to refine its strategies, accelerate its growth trajectory, and expand its market reach.

"We believe that technology is a powerful catalyst for transformation in the real estate industry," said Daniel Sampedro, CTO of TENNTS. "By joining forces with Endeavor Miami, we are poised to accelerate the adoption of proptech solutions, revolutionizing the way real estate professionals operate and deliver value to their clients."

"We are excited to have TENNTS join the EndeavorLAB cohort for women founders powered by Venture Miami. Yari, and her co-founder Daniel, are building an exciting new business in a space that is poised to grow dramatically, especially in Miami, and we look forward to being a catalyst for this growth." - Rebeca Serson, Growth Programs Associate at Endeavor

In addition to joining EndeavorLAB, TENNTS will become part of a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry influencers. This network will enable TENNTS to forge valuable partnerships, access new markets, and amplify its impact within the real estate industry.

TENNTS' participation in EndeavorLAB comes at a time when the demand for proptech solutions is rapidly increasing. The real estate industry is embracing digital transformation, and TENNTS is at the forefront of this revolution, offering a comprehensive platform that addresses the evolving needs of realtors and property managers, tenants, and service providers.

“The opportunities that lie ahead are boundless, and we are ready to embrace them with determination and a relentless drive for success,” said Daniel Detoni, Co-Founfer of TENNTS. “Our proptech solutions will pave the way for transformative advancements, reshaping traditional practices and creating unprecedented value for stakeholders.”



About TENNTS

TENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand that offers smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals, and empowering local businesses to grow. Our all-in-one platform facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords. Additionally, our AI-integrated vetting process ensures residents a safer and more secure experience. Our flagship product, ZenTENNTS, provides full-service management for properties ranging from apartment developments to modernized hotels. The company's shareholders and executives bring a wealth of expertise in the targeted industries of real estate, technology, and hospitality, positioning TENNTS as a future leader in the market.



About Endeavor Miami

Endeavor Miami is the South Florida affiliate of Endeavor Global, a mission-driven organization leading the high-impact entrepreneurship movement worldwide. Endeavor Miami selects, mentors, and accelerates high-impact entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and drive economic growth. Endeavor Miami provides entrepreneurs with the tools and support needed to succeed in the global market through its vast network of mentors, investors, and industry experts.

For more information, please visit www.endeavormiami.org.

Contact

Catherine Motolongo, CMO, Email: catherine@tennts.com

