Tenral Delivers Highest Quality Precision Metal Stamping Solutions to Global Industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenral, a China-based precision metal stamping manufacturer, provides customized and innovative precision metal stamping products and services to various industries worldwide.
Tenral, China's leading manufacturer and supplier of precision metal stamping services, is proud to announce its commitment to facilitating the highest quality products and services to customers worldwide.
With the main focus on cutting-edge technology, Tenral stands out in the industry with its heavy-duty construction, cost-effective automatic system, and reliable quality. These features enable industries such as automotive, plumbing and HVAC, furniture, lighting, energy, marine, electrical, industrial equipment, appliances, entertainment, and agriculture to benefit from precision metal stamping manufacturing solutions that are both reliable and efficient.
As an ISO 9001-certified company, Tenral follows the ISO and IAFT quality requirements and controls the quality of each product. Tenral specializes in the full range of metal stamping services, machining, sheet metal fabrication, tolling, finishing, manufacturing, and development. It provides various metal materials such as stainless steel, coating steel, cold rolled steel, aluminum, copper, and brass to produce precision parts.
With a passion for innovation and reliability, Tenral strives to exceed customer expectations with unmatched expertise, competitive pricing, state-of-the-art metal stamping equipment, high precision, and reliable metal stamping solutions.
Headquartered in Foshan city-China, Tenral exports its products worldwide, where they have garnered acclaim at every level. Since 2005, Tenral has been manufacturing precision metal stamping parts for customers in the lighting, automotive, construction, and other various industries and also providing CNC machining services and sheet metal fabrications. With over 18 years of expertise in the field, Tenral is committed to providing precision metal stamping and comprehensive service to its customers.
Tenral has a range of products to offer to its customers and also specializes in custom-made requirements of the customers. Custom metal stamping services with innovative engineering technology mainly include metal stamping, CNC machining, bending, laser cutting, etc. Tenral offers a range of metal stamping services to its customers as it has hydraulic press capacities ranging from 80 tons to 200 tons and normal press capacities from 32 tons to 150 tons.
With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Tenral can manufacture even the most complex parts from a variety of materials, such as aluminum or brass, as well as a variety of steels, such as cold rolled steel or stainless steel. Customized metal fabrication solutions such as precision metal stamping, customized sheet metal fabrication services, CNC machining, tooling, and metal finishing.
The Founder of Tenral said, “We are dedicated to expanding our operations tenfold by creating a massive global presence and building strong business networks.” “Each product is delivered to fulfill customer requirements. What sets us apart from the competition is that we at Tenral provide precision metal stamping manufacturer solutions as well as a safe working environment for all our staff.”
Tenral’s commitment to excellence in precision metal products and services makes it the leading custom specialist automatic partner in China.
Company Website: https://www.tenral.com/
Dong Wong
Company Website: https://www.tenral.com/
