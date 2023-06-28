Governor Shapiro Announces EAM-Mosca Will Invest $20.6 Million to Expand its Manufacturing Operation in Luzerne County

With support from DCED, the packaging system manufacturer will invest at least $20.6 million to expand its manufacturing operation and create 50 new jobs in Hazleton

Hazleton, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that EAM-Mosca Corp., a leading provider of automatic strapping systems used in commercial packaging and headquartered in Hazleton, will invest $20.6 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Luzerne County, creating at least 50 new good-paying jobs within the next three years.

As part of the expansion project, EAM-Mosca will renovate its existing facility and purchase new machinery and equipment for its Hazle Township campus at 675 Jaycee Drive. EAM-Mosca’s operations footprint in the Commonwealth will grow from 165,000 square feet to 283,000 square feet.

Supporting businesses and creating opportunities for economic growth has been a priority for Governor Shapiro since taking office, and his first budget proposal includes significant investments in economic development to create jobs, spur innovation, and attract new businesses and support the workers and communities already in the Commonwealth.

Today’s announcement builds on the renewed focus on economic growth under the Governor’s leadership, including the recent announcement that premium plastic jar and bottle manufacturer Schless Bottles will create nearly 100 jobs and invest more than $7.5 million to relocate from northern New Jersey to Allentown. Since January, Governor Shapiro has announced over $650 million in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

“My Administration is investing in a future that’s made in Pennsylvania, supporting companies like EAM-Mosca who are expanding their manufacturing operations and creating good-paying jobs here in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “EAM-Mosca’s investment in Luzerne County for this expansion will create and sustain the good-paying jobs that help Pennsylvania compete and drive innovation on a global scale. Pennsylvania will continue to compete aggressively for projects like this one as we plant a flag and send the clear message that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

For its expansion, EAM-Mosca received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant and was encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program.

“I’d like to congratulate the entire EAM-Mosca team on this project that will grow their operations right here in the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Governor Shapiro recognizes that manufacturing has long been an integral part of Pennsylvania’s economy, and his first budget makes critical investments to sustain that growth. From increasing funding in the Pennsylvania First program to investing in manufacturing innovation, the Governor is positioning the Commonwealth to win many more expansion projects like this one.”

EAM-Mosca manufactures and distributes automatic strapping systems and customized, high-performance end-of-line packaging solutions. The company has been in operation since 1982 and has installed more than 25,000 systems at customer locations throughout the Americas. In total, EAM-Mosca employs more than 320 team members at its operations in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

“We are grateful for the support from Governor Shapiro and the Governor’s Action Team, who recognize that EAM-Mosca provides and creates high quality technology jobs in Pennsylvania,” said Christian Wiethuechter, President & Chief Executive Officer at EAM-Mosca Corp. “These jobs come from a true understanding of our clients’ needs and our engineering efforts on the mechanical and electrical side to produce a highly automated solution that meets an unmet need no one else has been able to satisfy, and that’s what’s made us successful in Pennsylvania and across the world.”

Governor Shapiro wants Pennsylvania to invest more in economic development, job creation, and innovation – and his budget proposal increases funding to attract and retain businesses like EAM-Mosca in Pennsylvania, including:

A 50 percent increase in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth. A 25 percent increase in the PA Smart Program so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that.

so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that. A $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Visit Governor Shapiro’s budget website to learn more about his commonsense solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face.

