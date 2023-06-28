Judge Bruce Bohlman 1939-2023

Retired Northeast Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Bohlman died June 27.

He is survived by his daughter Susie Griggs. Services will be held on Thursday, July 6, at University Lutheran in Grand Forks.

Judge Bohlman was born in 1939 in Thompson. He obtained his B.S.B.A. and J.D. from the University of North Dakota. He was in private legal practice and teaching from 1969-1987.

Judge Bohlman was appointed to the Northeast Central Judicial District bench in November 1987 by Governor George A. Sinner. He was elected in 1988, 1992, and 1998. He chaired the North Dakota Judicial Conference and the North Dakota Continuing Judicial Education Commission. He retired as District Judge Dec. 31, 2004, and served as a Surrogate Judge from 2005-2013.