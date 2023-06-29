New Study Benchmarks Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts within the Franchise Sector
Research from Franchise Business Review Reveals 84 Percent of Franchise Employees Say Their Company Values Diversity
The highest performing franchise brands understand that diversity is important to their company’s success and are committed to creating an environment that is inclusive, transparent, and genuine.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review has released the results of the fourth annual Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement Study, an independent industry-wide survey of employee satisfaction among franchise employees.
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction and engagement in the franchise sector across North America.
The 2023 Franchising@WORK survey included seven new questions to help measure diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts across the franchise sector. Overall, 84 percent of employees surveyed say their company values diversity.
“There is overwhelming evidence that diverse teams and companies that promote inclusive cultures perform at a higher level, but there has never been research to benchmark diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts specifically within the franchise sector, until now,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “This year’s Franchising@WORK study established a baseline benchmark that franchise organizations can use to measure how satisfied their employees are with the diversity of their organization—a critical factor in recruiting and retaining top talent.”
FBR collected data from 6,000 franchise employees, representing 40% corporate staff and 60% unit-level employees, across nearly 180 franchise organizations. Participants were asked 32 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as questions about their role and demographics.
Key DEI findings from the Franchising@WORK study:
- 84 percent of employees surveyed say their company values diversity.
- 86 percent of employees feel their co-workers demonstrate a commitment to creating an inclusive work environment.
- 83 percent feel senior management understands that diversity is important to the company’s success.
- 80 percent say their company represents a diverse group of talent.
- 79 percent say their co-workers are comfortable talking about their social and cultural backgrounds at work.
- 71 percent of employees surveyed report that their employee training promotes inclusivity.
“Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion has a direct impact on the health of franchise organizations’ growth, profitability, innovation, and culture,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “The highest performing franchise brands understand that diversity is important to their company’s success and are committed to creating an environment that is inclusive, transparent, and genuine about their mission and values."
The full results of the study are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-report. The presentation of the key findings can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/836916215
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee and employee satisfaction.
