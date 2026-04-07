Franchise Business Review Announces 2026 Employee Satisfaction Awards Call for Entries

FBR Employee Satisfaction Awards FBR Employee Satisfaction Awards Entry Kit

The FBR Employee Satisfaction Awards recognize the franchise companies with the best company cultures based exclusively on independent ratings from employees

In today's labor market, the franchise companies that invest in their people and prioritize culture are the ones winning the talent game.” — Michelle Rowan, President, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent research firm specializing in measuring satisfaction and engagement in the franchise sector, has announced the call for entries for the 2026 Employee Satisfaction Awards. Full participation details are available at GoFBR.com The FBR Employee Satisfaction Awards celebrate the franchise companies that have built outstanding workplaces based exclusively on employee ratings and feedback. All franchise employers in the U.S. or Canada—including franchisors, franchise business owners, and franchise suppliers—with 10 or more employees and gross annual revenue of $1M+ are eligible to participate.Award recipients are selected based on employee responses to the FBR Employee Engagement Survey administered by Franchise Business Review. Employees rate their employer across 32 benchmark questions spanning job satisfaction, engagement, manager effectiveness, brand leadership, and company culture, along with questions about their role and demographics.The entry deadline is April 30, 2026, with winners announced live in August. Honorees will be recognized across Small, Medium, Large, and Supplier employer categories."In today's labor market, the franchise companies that invest in their people and prioritize culture are the ones winning the talent game," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "The FBR Employee Satisfaction Awards give those companies the recognition they've earned—and arm them with the data they need to keep raising the bar. If you're serious about being an employer of choice in franchising, this is the benchmark that matters."Participation in the research is completely confidential. Franchise companies are invited to register at: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/employee-satisfaction-awards/ For full details on eligibility and how to enter, download the Official Award Entry Kit at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisingatwork_entry_kit Results from the 2025 FBR Employee Satisfaction Awards, including top honorees and aggregate research findings, are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-report About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.com.

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