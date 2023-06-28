Free Virtual Audit Training Conference Offered by Auditor's Office for Second Year

For a second year, the State Auditor’s Office will be holding its free virtual audit conference on Wednesday, July 19th from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT. The conference — called the Audit Summit — is geared towards providing training and helpful resources to local governments.

Topics of the conference include:

General auditing tips

Understanding the Single Audit

Best practices for creating budgets

How to prepare for an audit

Law changes that impact audit requirements

Question and answer panel

“The 2022 Audit Summit was very educational for our agency and it’s something we’re looking forward to attending annually,” said a previous attendee. “All of the speakers did a great job addressing a diverse audience.”

To learn more and to sign up, visit: ndsao.link/Audit-Summit23