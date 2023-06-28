Free Virtual Audit Training Conference Offered by Auditor's Office for Second Year
For a second year, the State Auditor’s Office will be holding its free virtual audit conference on Wednesday, July 19th from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT. The conference — called the Audit Summit — is geared towards providing training and helpful resources to local governments.
Topics of the conference include:
- General auditing tips
- Understanding the Single Audit
- Best practices for creating budgets
- How to prepare for an audit
- Law changes that impact audit requirements
- Question and answer panel
“The 2022 Audit Summit was very educational for our agency and it’s something we’re looking forward to attending annually,” said a previous attendee. “All of the speakers did a great job addressing a diverse audience.”
To learn more and to sign up, visit: ndsao.link/Audit-Summit23