Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,310 in the last 365 days.

Free Virtual Audit Training Conference Offered by Auditor's Office for Second Year

For a second year, the State Auditor’s Office will be holding its free virtual audit conference on Wednesday, July 19th from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT. The conference — called the Audit Summit — is geared towards providing training and helpful resources to local governments.

Topics of the conference include:

  • General auditing tips
  • Understanding the Single Audit
  • Best practices for creating budgets
  • How to prepare for an audit
  • Law changes that impact audit requirements
  • Question and answer panel

“The 2022 Audit Summit was very educational for our agency and it’s something we’re looking forward to attending annually,” said a previous attendee. “All of the speakers did a great job addressing a diverse audience.”

To learn more and to sign up, visit: ndsao.link/Audit-Summit23

You just read:

Free Virtual Audit Training Conference Offered by Auditor's Office for Second Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more