VIZpin Smart Property Systems Introduces VIZitor Access Service

LANCASTER, PA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin today introduced the Entegrity Smart© VIZitor Access Service to complement their popular line of Bluetooth Smart Locks, Door & Gate Controllers, Access Control and Video Intercom services.

VIZitor Access Service is the easiest, most secure, affordable way to manage visitors who don’t want to use an app. It can be added to any Entegrity Smart Bluetooth Door/Gate Controller simply by installing the Entegrity Smart Keypad. It only costs $323 and doesn’t require a local network connection.

It is extremely simple to use too. When a visitor arrives, they call the resident and let them know what gate/door they are at. The resident selects their Smartkey for that gate/door and gets a temporary VIZitor code. The visitor uses the code to unlock and gain entry. Shortly after the code stops working. The system also keeps a record of who issued the VIZitor code and when it was used.

According to Paul Bodell, VIZpin’s President and CEO, “Our Entegrity Smart Video Intercom App is a popular way to manage regular visitors but the rapid growth in food and package deliveries meant we needed a secure, affordable way to let visitors in without making them download an app. The VIZitor Access Service solves that problem for a fraction of the cost of the other network or cellular connected systems.”

Entegrity Smart VIZitor Access Service is in stock and available for shipping immediately. Customers can visit https://entegritysmart.com/products/vizitor-access-service/ for more information or to request a quote.



