Rigaku Further Expands its Handheld Platform to Maximize Chemical Analysis Response

About

Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule crystallography (X-ray and electron diffraction), Raman spectroscopy, X-ray sources and optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), computed tomography and medical imaging, non-destructive testing, and thermal analysis. With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing instrumentation for cutting-edge research and routine analysis. Through their global sales and service network, they supply universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions. Their broad product portfolio caters to a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, chemical crystallography, pharmaceuticals, medical research, nanoengineering research, materials analysis, mining and minerals, cement, petrochemicals, polymers, electronics, semiconductors, quality assurance and much more.

www.rigaku.com