Blue Eye Soft International to Operate in India’s GIFT City
First Foreign Space Tech Company to Receive Regulatory Approval
This is an amazing opportunity to innovate for the space economy in multiple nations.”GREER, SC, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Eye Soft (BES) International has received regulatory approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to establish a branch in India’s GIFT City, a special economic district set up to be a global hub for finance and technology. Headquartered in Greer, S.C., BES is the first foreign company of its kind to operate within the Gujarat International Finance Tec or “GIFT” zone.
GIFT City was created by the government of India to foster domestic and international investment via a stable, regulated business environment with a number of incentives. BES, an IT and ITES company, was founded by Srikanth Kodeboyina, a native of India who came to the United States to further his education. After working for Fortune 100 companies, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and started BES, which has been awarded contracts from agencies such as Space Force /AFWERX, the technology directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
“We’re honored to be joining GIFT City and to be collaborating with IFSCA and other GIFT City companies. BES has benefitted tremendously from programs that support entrepreneurs, and we are grateful,” Kodeboyina said. “This is an amazing opportunity to innovate for the space economy in multiple nations.”
This year, BES representatives participated in the Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS) and Space Situational Awareness (SSA) - Space Traffic Management (STM) conferences, as well as the inaugural INDUS X event, which focused on the central role technological innovation in defense plays in the strategic partnership recently announced under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).
BES focuses on applying artificial intelligence models to fuse and analyze massive amounts of data, text and imagery.
With offices in South Carolina and New Mexico, their current initiative SAFER™ (Space Anomaly Forensics & Environment Resolution) is an AI model that predicts satellite anomalies due to weather events in space.
