Holistic and Restorative Fleurissent Skincare Launches Fundraising Campaign to Expand Company Reach
French flower-based skincare transforms beauty enhancement through ingredients also beneficial to mental healthSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleurissent Skincare today announced its fundraising campaign following a successful soft launch. The luxe restorative skincare products from Fleurissent provide benefits from their highly concentrated, nutrient-dense and flower-based ingredients that are harvested from renowned flower fields in the South of France.
Fleurissent Skincare is a holistic, flower-based and aromatic skincare line that harnesses the power of Provencal flowers to alleviate stress, effectively rejuvenate the skin, and support both mental and physical well-being. Every product is infused with Fusion Florale 6+* TM, a proprietary blend of six rare and highest-potent flowers harvested and produced in Grasse, France. Fusion-Floral 6+* TM includes Rose de Mai Rose Demascena, French Rose Gallica, White Rose Alba , Lavender and Peony are renowned for their skin beauty-enhancing properties and mood-boosting benefits.
“The six precious flowers are carefully selected for their beauty-enhancing properties and aromatherapeutic benefit,” said a company spokesperson. “Immerse your senses and rejuvenate your mind and beauty with our luxury, organic skincare solutions. We researched more than 100 plants over the past two years and discovered that these six highly potent flowers were found incredibly effective in healing, soothing and rejuvenating skin.”
Fleurissent is now making a name for its beauty brand through the fundraising campaign. It is dedicated to making a positive impact on human well-being and the planet.
As a purpose-driven brand, Fleurissent Skincare is committed to combating the global mental health epidemic. By raising awareness for mental health, the company’s products serve as tools to promote inner calm and the integration of mind, body and skin. Fleurissent’s brand values empower individuals on their self-discovery journeys to embrace their true beauty, inspire confidence and gratitude, empower women to regain balance in life, and experience the vitality, beauty, health and happiness they truly deserve.
“Your purchase makes an impact, as 3% of our profits support our ylang ylang female farmers in South Africa and help improve their livelihood, provide education and books to children in underserved areas, and support mental health and cancer patients. The Fleurissent Customer Care Foundation will place our first 1,000 customers on an honor roll of people who will help the world,” the spokesperson added.
Fleurissent products are not only luxurious, sensorial and effective, they are certified organic and safe for skin, according to the stringent standards of both Ecocert and Cosmos. Instead of eliminating only suspicious ingredients, Fleurissent eliminates more than 1,500 harsh synthetic chemicals. All its products are formulated without Parabens, Paraffins, Urea, DEA, TEA, DTA, PEG Source, Silicone, Dimethicone, Cross polymer, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol and animal testing.
To contribute to the fundraising campaign, visit www.fundable.com/fleurissent-skincare. For more information, visit www.fleurissentskincare.com.
“By supporting our brand, you not only indulge in luxurious and sustainable skincare but also become an agent of change, promoting environmental stewardship and empowering local communities through education and development initiative,” the spokesperson concluded.
About Fleurissent Skincare
The brand story started with founder Tracey To, embarking on a quest for solace and restoration from the stress and anxiety of an overcommitted life that was wrecking her mentally and physically. Her skin suffered from dehydration, dark circles and a loss of radiance and vitality, reflecting sleepless nights she endured. In search of a respite, Tracey decided to unplug from her busy life and booked a flight to Grasse, nestled in the idyllic South of France. There, amidst the rolling hills and fragrant field of rare flowers, she found her calling. Tracey discovered six powerful and precious flowers with aromatherapy, therapeutic and skin-loving properties that have been cultivated for a hundred years in Grasse, a town in southern Provence. Not only did she feel immediately at peace being in nature, Tracey also learned what science has confirmed: The stress-reducing effect of flowers on the central nervous system and the topical skin benefits are backed up by modern clinical studies and centuries of time-honored flower remedies. Having tried just about everything else to soothe her sensitive skin and calm her mind, and inspired by this revelation, she resolved to embrace the power of flowers in her own journey toward well-being. Two years and hundreds of formulations later, Fleurissent was born. Fleurissent means “flower,” “bloom” and “flourish.” It embodies the essence of our key ingredients – flowers – and reflects our mission to create natural skincare products infused with the transformative power of flowers, nurturing both the mind and the skin. In helping people flourish and thrive, Fleurissent is a testament to Tracey’s journey of finding healing, purpose and beauty in the transformative power of nature and floral wonders. Emerged to a new person with radiant mind and skin, her products have saved her life and today it is our mission to bring it to the world to transform skin, mind and lives that our products touch.
