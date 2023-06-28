Chambers and Partners awards Litica Band 1 Ranking (top tier UK)
Litica's core mission remains unchanged - we remove risk and enable success, providing the world's most comprehensive and tailor-made innovative litigation insurance solutions.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chambers and Partners UK, having thoroughly researched the litigation insurance market, has top ranked Litica as “Litigation Insurance Underwriters 2023 - Band 1”, a ranking reserved for the top performers in their field. Steve Ruffle (Director) and Ed Yell (Head of Scheme Underwriting) have also been top ranked in Band 1 in the individual category.
The Chambers and Partners UK Awards recognises legal firms and professionals based on their technical legal ability, professional conduct, quality of client service, commercial awareness and astuteness, diligence in their work, commitment to their clients and profession, and other qualities deemed relevant by their clients. In announcing the win, Chambers notes that Litica “has a very strong ability to handle complex, innovative and sophisticated matters and structures, such as underwriting legal risks and structuring tailor-made insurance products.”
Established in 2019, Litica has emerged as the global leader in After the Event (ATE) and litigation insurance. It has provided over $1bn in insurance capacity across a range of litigation and arbitration risks, with operations in multiple jurisdictions, with offices in London and Sydney and expansion to Cologne imminent. Permitted to underwrite policies globally, Litica is trusted by & underwrites on behalf of a large panel of leading A rated insurers.
Litica’s strong in-house underwriting and case management teams contain the largest number of legally trained and experienced staff in the market. The team’s Chambers & Partners UK Awards follow Stephen Bolster’s recognition as a 'Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Litigation Finance 2023'.
ABOUT CHAMBERS AND PARTNERS (AWARDS)
Award criteria is assessed through in-depth interviews conducted by Chambers' researchers with thousands of lawyers and clients, submissions put forward by legal practices, and Chambers' own database resources. All interviews are conducted purely for research purposes and are entirely confidential and unattributed.
ABOUT LITICA
Litica is world’s leading ATE & litigation insurance provider, with a mission to remove risk and enable the success of the world’s leading law firms, maximising their potential via comprehensive ATE & Contingent Fee insurance solutions. Their innovative approach to AAEs and commitment to justice, has set the standard in the litigation insurance industry. Established 2019, Litica has provided over USD$1bn in insurance capacity across a range of litigation & arbitration risks and is permitted to underwrite policies globally, with offices in London and Sydney and expansion to Cologne imminent. Litica’s strong in-house legal team has the largest number of legally trained lawyers in the market, who are trusted by and underwrite on behalf of a large panel of leading A rated insurers.
2023 has been an incredible year for Litica, being ranked by Chambers and Partners UK as “Litigation Insurance Underwriters 2023 - Band 1”. In addition, Steve Ruffle (Director) and Ed Yell (Head of Scheme Underwriting) were recognised as Band 1 in the individual category. Stephen Bolster was also recognised as a Lawdragon Global 100 Leader in Litigation Finance for 2023.
