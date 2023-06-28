Licorice Candy Market Is Booming Worldwide with Red Vines, Kookaburra Liquorice, Candy Crate
The Latest Released Licorice Candy market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Licorice Candy market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Licorice Candy market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as The Old Time Candy Company (United States), Gimbal's Fine Candy (United States), Kenny's Candy Company, Inc. (United States), Red Vines (United States), Kookaburra Liquorice (Australia), AirHeads (United States), Candy Crate Inc. (United States), American Licorice Company (United States), The Hershey Company (United States), Darrell Lea (Australia)
Definition:
The word licorice was derived from the Greek, which meant sweet root. Licorice is essentially a type of flowering plant that is subject to Southern Europe and Asia. The sweet flavor in licorice is provided by glycyrrhizin, which is 50 times sweeter than sugar. Licorice candy is a sweet which is usually flavored and colored black and red with the extracts of the roots of the licorice plant. A huge variety range of licorice sweets is produced all around the world. It is usually manufactured in the shape of chewy ropes or tubes. Black licorice combined with anise extract is also a well-known flavor in other types of sweets like jellybeans. In addition, there are various other licorice-based sweets that are sold in the United Kingdom, like licorice allsorts. Dutch and Nordic licorice normally contains ammonium chloride in place of sodium chloride, significantly in salty licorice.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of These Licorice Candies, Owing to the Fact That They Help in Quitting Smoking, as Licorice is a Common Ingredient in Tobacco
• Growing Demand for Diverse Flavors of Candy
• Focus on Development and Innovations of New Flavored Candy
Market Drivers:
• The Growth in Population
• Increase in Consumption of Licorice Due to the High Level of Calcium in it
• Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Focus on Younger Consumer Based Licorice Candy through New Inventions
• Increasing Number of All Natural and Upscale Varieties of Candies
• Growing Emphasis on Healthy Products and All Natural Ingredients
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Licorice Candy Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Licorice Candy
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: The Old Time Candy Company (United States), Gimbal's Fine Candy (United States), Kenny's Candy Company, Inc. (United States), Red Vines (United States), Kookaburra Liquorice (Australia), AirHeads (United States), Candy Crate Inc. (United States), American Licorice Company (United States), The Hershey Company (United States), Darrell Lea (Australia)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Licorice Candy Market Study Table of Content
Licorice Candy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, Apple, Anise, Grape, Cinnamon, Grape, Strawberry, Others] in 2023
Licorice Candy Market by Application/End Users [Restaurants and Hotels, Schools and Institutions, Recreational and Sports Centers, Household Consumption, Others]
Global Licorice Candy Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Licorice Candy Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Licorice Candy (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
