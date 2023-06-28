EU4Skills takes stock of its work in Ukraine: driving digitalisation, improving legislation and providing generators

The EU-funded EU4Skills initiative has supported 300 schools affected by the war in Ukraine with generators, IT hardware, and school books. The project, which aimed to modernise vocational education (VET) in Ukraine at both national and regional levels, presented these and other results of its activities at its closing event in Kyiv on 27 June.

The initiative provided essential resources and equipment, including 20 IT cabinets and modern technology. Additionally, EU4Skills addressed the challenges faced by offline education by introducing new digital tools and training programmes. Approximately 2,500 teachers were equipped with enhanced digital skills, enabling them to navigate remote teaching and deliver quality education. To meet the increasing demand for digital content, EU4Skills developed over 50 digital education courses and e-learning materials, which were made available on the proftechosvita e-learning platform.

Furthermore, EU4Skills developed 20 online courses to support the training of specific competences required for the ongoing rebuilding process, with more than 8,000 people successfully completing them.

EU4Skills has also helped to improve legislation, proposed innovative budgeting mechanisms and introduced new approaches to standards development and quality assurance. In addition, an advanced education management system and an online module for VET enrolment were developed and implemented, streamlining administrative processes and facilitating students’ access to VET.

The EU4Skills programme was active in 2019-2023 in seven pilot regions: Chernivtsi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhia. It is supported by the EU and its member states, namely Germany, Finland, Poland, and Estonia.

