Vault Hill welcomes ex-Meta Sales head, Jane Egerton-Idehen as Head of Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that Jane Egerton-Idehen, former Head of Sales for the Middle East and Africa at Meta (Facebook), has joined Vault Hill in an Advisory capacity for Sales.
Jane is an accomplished senior Fortune 500 technology Executive, Angel Investor, strategic advisor, spokesperson, and director of non-profit organizations. An engineer by training, she is an expert in the Telecommunication industry, seamlessly bridging the divide between engineering, technology, and the end consumer. Over the years, Jane has held leadership positions at Avanti, Ericsson, and Nokia Siemens Networks.
In addition, Jane also serves as an advisor for technology startups and as a business mentor with the Founder Institute, the world’s largest startup accelerator. Jane recently completed Yale’s Women On Boards program, where she received advanced training in board leadership. She is also a published author of the Amazon bestseller, Be Fearless: Give Yourself Permission To Be You.
Jane joins Vault Hill amidst its push for AI in the metaverse. Vault Hill recently completed its transformation to an AI-led metaverse company. With this transformation, Vault Hill aims to revolutionize the metaverse by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Web 3 technologies, and extended reality (XR). To this effect, Vault Hill has recently partnered with brands such as Wipro, Designit and Visa to allow them and their clients to use Vault Hill City as a sandbox for immersive experiences coupled with Web 3 and AI to drive innovation and test various use cases.
Vault Hill’s ecosystem consists of Vault Hill City (virtual open world), an NFT marketplace powered by Polygon, a native cryptocurrency token audited by Hacken, Avatars powered by AI and metaverse-in-a-box. Vault Hill is an AI-driven human-centric metaverse company at the forefront of revolutionizing user experiences through AI, Web 3, and XR technologies. Vault Hill City comprises seven districts representing seven human instincts, providing adequate space for everyone to imagine, create, and thrive in the virtual world.
Learn more about the first AI-driven human-centric metaverse by visiting the Vault Hill website, and find us on socials for live interaction.
