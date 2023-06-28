Workfellow Announces Breakthrough Process Intelligence Solution for the Banking Industry

Process Intelligence for Banking Operations Process Intelligence for Banking

Today Workfellow announced the launch of its advanced Process Intelligence solution specifically designed for the banking sector.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Workfellow, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered process analysis solutions, has announced the launch of its advanced Process Intelligence solution specifically designed for the banking sector.

With the financial industry in an unprecedented phase of digital transformation, banks around the world are continually seeking more effective ways to modernize operations, reduce operational costs and streamline their processes. Workfellow’s innovative solution comes as a robust response to these challenges, offering an effortless approach to operational efficiency and accuracy in complex work and IT landscapes.

Workfellow's Banking Process Intelligence solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide real-time analysis and insights into business operations, helping banks identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and compliance risks. By visualizing the entire operation process, the software allows banks to make data-driven decisions and optimize their workflows.

“Everchanging legislation and market disruptions put pressure on banks to become more digitalized, automate workflows and unveil how work gets really done. Traditional methods of analyzing these processes with process mining methods simply can't keep pace with the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. That's where our Process Intelligence solution comes in,” said Kustaa Kivelä, CEO and Co-founder of Workfellow. Kivelä added, “Our solution is more than just a digital tool; it's a strategy that empowers banks to modernize their core processes by providing them with comprehensive insights into their operations. With this level of visibility and control, they can uncover hidden inefficiencies, reduce risks, and ultimately drive a more profitable and customer-centric business.”

Workfellow’s Process Intelligence solution is now available to banking and financial institutions worldwide with new customers benefiting from rapid implementation without data integration hassle and ready-made templates for key banking process use cases. This innovative solution marks a significant step forward in Workfellow's ongoing mission to equip businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the age of digitalized work.

About Workfellow

Workfellow is a unique process intelligence platform that uncovers the reality of how work and processes flow across different tasks, transactions, teams and IT systems. Workfellow's proprietary Work API technology works seamlessly in even the most complex IT landscapes without the need for integrations. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, improving accuracy, and promoting a culture of continuous improvement, Workfellow is committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the digital age.

