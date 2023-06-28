Rivervale Supports London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally, Showcasing MAXUS All-Electric Fleet
Rivervale, a Brighton based car, van, and minibus dealer supports the first-ever London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally in July 2023.BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, ENGLAND, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivervale, a prominent car, van, and minibus dealer based in Brighton, is making its mark in the electric vehicle (EV) industry by supporting the first-ever London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally. As part of their commitment to promoting electrification in the light commercial vehicle sector, Rivervale has provided a range of MAXUS all-electric vehicles to aid event support, filming, and media coverage. This exciting initiative aims to raise awareness about the capabilities of EVs and their significant role in sustainable transportation.
Rivervale has teamed up with the London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally organisers to supply a fleet of MAXUS all-electric vehicles for various crucial roles during the event. These vehicles include the eDeliver 3 for event support, a T90EV pickup truck for filming the event, and a minibus exclusively for the BBC to cover the rally. This collaboration showcases Rivervale's commitment to supporting sustainable initiatives and promoting the adoption of EVs in different sectors.
Rivervale stands out as the sole MAXUS franchise across East and West Sussex. As an authorised dealer for MAXUS, Rivervale provides customers in the region with access to a wide range of innovative, all-electric vehicles. By participating in the London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally, Rivervale aims to raise the profile of electrification in the light commercial vehicle sector, highlighting the potential of these vehicles for businesses and individuals alike.
On Saturday, 1st July 2023, Rivervale will proudly present the impressive fleet of all-electric MAXUS vehicles on Madeira Drive. This showcase will provide attendees with an opportunity to witness the capabilities of these eco-friendly vehicles first-hand. The electric village on Madeira Drive is a free-to attend event, and for those curious about making the switch to electric, this is a perfect opportunity to meet and talk with EV owners, suppliers of chargers, see the latest EV’s on the market and more.
By actively supporting the London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally, Rivervale seeks to contribute to the growing momentum of electrification. The rally serves as a platform to demonstrate the potential of EVs, encouraging businesses, consumers, and policymakers to consider transitioning to electric vehicles. Rivervale aims to dispel any lingering doubts about the capabilities and practicality of electric commercial vehicles, highlighting their efficiency, reliability, and environmental benefits.
One of the primary reasons Rivervale champions electric vehicles is their positive impact on the environment. By reducing or eliminating tailpipe emissions, EVs help to combat air pollution, minimise greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate the effects of climate change. The London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally, represents a significant step towards creating a sustainable future by promoting clean transportation alternatives.
Rivervale's participation in the first London to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally demonstrates their commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and raising awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. By supplying MAXUS all-electric vehicles for event support, filming, and media coverage, Rivervale aims to showcase the potential of EVs in the light commercial vehicle sector. Their dedication to electrification, exemplified by the array of all-electric vehicles on display, highlights Rivervale's position as a leading advocate for sustainable transportation in the Sussex region and beyond.
To discover the MAXUS range, visit www.rivervalemaxus.co.uk
Ben Feldman
Rivervale
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Rivervale MAXUS