DP World's Innovation Venture Fund invests in the most disruptive innovations in logistics and supply chain
$50m corporate VC fund managed by Newtown Partners will invest globally in startups that enable agile, resilient, and sustainable supply chains
This partnership with Newtown Partners enables strategic insight into what our future competitors are creating, allowing us to strategically enhance our current business with future capabilities.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newtown Partners is excited to announce its partnership with DP World, one of the largest global supply chain providers, a progression of the already established partnership with Imperial Logistics (Imperial), which was wholly acquired by DP World in March 2022. As part of this partnership, DP World has committed new capital to the corporate venture capital fund and renamed it from the 'Imperial Innovation Venture Fund’ to ‘DP World's Innovation Venture Fund’.
— Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & Managing Director sub-Saharan Africa, DP World
The Fund, initiated in 2019 as a $50 million corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, has already made substantial progress in its first four years, investing globally in 14 startups spanning road freight exchanges in long-haul, last mile and drayage, road freight management systems, healthtech, insuretech, digital freight forwarding, and supply chain visibility.
Mohammed Akoojee, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the sub-Saharan Africa region at DP World, expressed the value of its partnership with Newtown Partners, stating, "We have had a successful partnership with Newtown Partners in the first four years of the Fund under the then Imperial banner and we are excited to be continuing this partnership as DP World. This partnership provides us with strategic insights into what our future competitors are creating, thereby allowing us to strategically enhance our current business model with future capabilities developed by startups."
DP World's commitment to the Fund underpins its dedication to enabling agile, resilient, and sustainable supply chains and future-proofing its businesses. The Fund’s primary objectives will continue to be generating attractive financial returns while driving alignment with DP World's strategic objectives.
The DP World Innovation Venture Fund, managed by Newtown Partners, operates as an evergreen structure, allowing for future capital commitments as the Fund deploys its resources into exciting new investments in logistics and supply chain startups. The Fund Investment Committee, comprising representatives from Newtown Partners as the Fund Manager and DP World executives, oversees the investment thesis and decision-making process.
Llew Claasen, Managing Partner at Newtown Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with DP World, stating, 'We are excited to continue this journey with DP World. Together, we aim to drive innovation in future supply chains that are resilient, agile, and sustainable. Our strong shared vision and long-term commitment to supporting the development of these capabilities will ensure that DP World will have a lasting impact on the future of the logistics and supply chain industry."
About Newtown Partners
Newtown Partners is the family office of successful startup entrepreneurs Llew Claasen and Vinny Lingham. With a focus on early-stage venture capital, Newtown Partners invests in startups leading the way in emerging technologies and disruptive business models. A partnership with Imperial Logistics in 2019 enabled the launch of a corporate venture capital program, which transitioned into DP World's Innovation Venture Fund in 2022 after DP World acquired Imperial Logistics. Newtown Partners operates offices in San Diego, U.S., and Cape Town, South Africa.
About DP World
Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people worldwide. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.
With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 103,000 employees spanning 75 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.
We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.
What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.
WE MAKE TRADE FLOW
TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.
