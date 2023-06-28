BBA Global Management Online Scholarships Available for September 2023
Full Scholarships To Our BBA Global Management Online Program From Monarch Business School Switzerland
The flexibility of the Online BBA program enables young students from around the world to complete their studies in an atmosphere of support and encouragement with 24 x 7 digital access.”WALCHWILL, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Business School Switzerland is proud to announce that through the generosity of its Graduate Alumni Association over 500 fully-funded online scholarship positions are available for the September 2023 intake to the Online Bachelor of Business Administration in Global Management program.
— Dr. Henderson, Dean of the School
The scholarships cover the full cost of the online program and accepted scholarship students need not worry about program expenses for the duration of their 3.5 year study. Students simply need their own computer for access to the digital campus and the time and energy to be a success in the program. We encourage all interested students to apply. Cut off date for applications is August 18th, 2023.
The Online Bachelor of Business Administration program in Global Management at Monarch Business School Switzerland covers the critical learning aspects and knowledge base for candidates to successfully enter industry upon graduation. Focus areas include: Business Fundamentals, Communication Skills, Organizational Bahaviour, Digital Marketing & MIS, Economics, Finance, Business Law, Entrepreneurship, Project Management, International Business, Sustainability, Cultural Intelligence, and Strategic Management. The program presently has candidates from 30 countries participating online through the Monarch Digital Campus, a state-of-the-art learning management system affording students easy access from anywhere in the world 24 x 7. The asynchronous nature of the program provides the students with the greatest level of flexibility and independence enabling flexible hours. Students need not be on the platform at any predetermined time and may complete their studies as per their own schedule.
About Monarch Business School:
Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its third intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.
