DecisionBrain Launches Interactive Infographic Showcasing Impactful AI Use Cases in 16 Industries

About

DecisionBrain delivers custom decision support software that is used to solve the world’s hardest planning, scheduling & logistics optimization problems. With over 400 person-years of experience in operations research and mathematical optimization, DecisionBrain helps where packaged applications fall short. More than 50 customers trust DecisionBrain software to guide their most critical strategic, tactical and operational decision making, including Toyota, IBM, Carhartt, the European Central Bank, JLL and the Port of Hong Kong. DecisionBrain was founded in 2012 and has grown sustainably, without reliance on outside funding. DecisionBrain is headquartered in France and has offices in Brazil, Hong Kong and the United States. To learn more about DecisionBrain, visit https://decisionbrain.com.

