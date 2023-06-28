Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

June 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s commercial seaweed market forecast, the commercial seaweed market size is predicted to reach a value of $30.91 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.0% through the forecast period.

The increasing consumption of plant-based products will propel the commercial seaweed market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major commercial seaweed market leaders include Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., AquAgri Processing Pvt. Ltd., West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp., The Seaweed Company B.V., Acadian Seaplants Limited, Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A., BrandT Consolidated Inc., Pacific Harvest, The Irish Seaweed Company, AtSeaNova, Seaweed Solutions.

Commercial Seaweed Market Segments

• By Product: Brown Seaweeds, Red Seaweeds, Green Seaweeds

• By Type: Liquid, Powdered, Flakes

• By End User: Food and Beverages, Agricultural Products, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

This type of seaweed is used as food ingredients, agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, and pharmaceutical ingredients. This type of seaweed refers to microalgae that grow in the sea. It can be grown in both marine water and fresh water and can be used as a source of long- and short-chain chemicals.

