Mini Mall Storage Launches Storage Facility For Businesses And Residents In New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana – Mini Mall Storage, a self storage company with locations across the United States and Canada, has announced the launch of a storage facility for businesses and residents in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The location provides customers with a large variety of affordable, climate-controlled storage units in a selection of sizes and prices, as well as covered and uncovered parking spaces for boats, RVs, and other vehicles.

Customers can find Mini Mall Storage facilities on Franklin Avenue next to Uncorked Wines, across the street from Culture Park NOLA, and a few doors down from The New Orleans Community Printshop and Darkroom.

Mini Mall Storage hopes that by opting for a convenient location close t the I-10 and I-610 interchange, the company can offer a range of customers, including residents and companies from the Seventh Ward, Desire Area, Gentilly, Marigny, and St. Claud neighborhoods, a complete storage solution.

New Orleans Self Storage Features

Mini Mall Storage offers customers a wide selection of self storage units in New Orleans that are equipped with many amenities, such as enhanced security with unique gate systems and passcodes, fully fenced properties, a call center with extended hours, and illuminated facilities.

Due to the turbulent weather in New Orleans, Mini Mall Storage ensures its storage units, regardless of the size and whether customers are renting personal or business storage, are climate controlled.

By prioritizing climate control storage Mini Mall Storage can make sure customers can rely on the best protection for their belongings and delicate items, such as furniture (especially wood and vinyl), electronics, and family heirlooms are not damaged, faded, or discolored by temperature changes.

At Mini Mall Storage’s New Orleans storage facility, customers can find a variety of storage units, including:

5’ x 5’ unit – This storage unit is roughly the size of a walk-in closet and is ideal for holding household clutter, small furniture, and seasonal items.

5’ x 10’ unit – A popular option amongst customers due to its versatility and functionality, this unit is the size of a large shed and can contain various items, from a small apartment to all the furnishings of a bedroom or office.

10’ x 10’ unit – This storage unit is perfect for bulky furniture or equipment and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

10’ x 15’ unit – Another popular choice, this storage unit is great for small families or households and is about the size of a large bedroom, allowing it to fit the contents of a two-bedroom home.

10’ x 20’ unit – If you are in between moves, staging your home for selling, or planning a big remodel, this storage unit can fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home.

10’ x 30’ unit – This storage unit is about the size of a large garage and offers enough room to fit the contents of a four- or five-bedroom home.

About Mini Mall Storage

Mini Mall Storage has been providing self storage options since 1977 and offers its customers, whether they are homeowners, renters, or business owners, a secure solution through the utilization of unique passcodes, expert gate systems, and a team of Storage Concierge Specialists that prioritizes customers and their belongings.

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and their storage facility for both businesses and residents in New Orleans, Louisiana, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/louisiana/new-orleans/3021-franklin-ave/.

