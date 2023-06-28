American Express® Virtual Reward Cards Now Available through GiftCard Partners’ B2B Gift Card Service

Partnership allows companies and organizations to easily order and send American Express® Virtual Reward Cards to their employees, customers, and other rewards programs.

Wellesley, MA. JUNE 27,2023 – GiftCard Partners, a leading B2B gift card service provider, is thrilled to announce the inclusion of American Express® Virtual Reward Cards in their B2B gift card offering. This partnership allows companies and organizations to easily order and send American Express® Virtual Reward Cards to their employees, customers, and other rewards programs, providing a versatile and highly sought-after gifting solution. This prepaid electronic Reward Card may be used at online or mail order merchants and, when added to participating mobile and/or digital wallet services, at physical or retail merchant locations, virtually everywhere American Express® Cards are accepted in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The Virtual Card cannot be used at ATM’s.

American Express® Virtual Reward Cards are widely recognized for their flexibility and wide acceptance, allowing recipients to make purchases at millions of locations worldwide. By partnering with GiftCard Partners, businesses gain access to this powerful gifting option to motivate and reward their valued employees, customers and other incentive and loyalty reward programs.

The inclusion of American Express® Virtual Reward Cards in GiftCard Partners’ extensive catalog of over 300 brands further expands their comprehensive range of gift card options, ensuring businesses have the flexibility to select the most suitable rewards for their recipients. The availability to purchase and send gift cards in bulk adds convenience and efficiency to the gift-giving process, enabling companies to streamline their rewards programs and enhance employee and customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to offer American Express® Reward Cards through our B2B gift card service,” said Keith Michael, Head of Product at GiftCard Partners. “American Express is renowned for its widespread acceptance and versatility, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to incent and reward their employees and customers. Open loop cards are the perfect incentive because they give recipients ultimate choice and flexibility. Open Loop gift cards are cards that can be used at any retail/restaurant/service where a debit card is taken (Visa®, Mastercard®, Discover®, & American Express®). Closed Loop gift cards (These are cards like Macy’s, Panera Bread, Spa Week) can only be redeemed at the issuing merchant.

The addition of American Express to our Engage2Reward gift card platform portfolio offerings further strengthens choices available to our Engage2Reward customers. In addition, we can offer a variety of flexible options including:

Custom branding opportunities

Load a range of denominations

Easy bulk or individual fulfillment options and instant delivery of virtual formats

Our partnership provides easy access for corporations to use American Express® Virtual Reward Cards as part of their incentive and reward programs through our Engage2Reward Gift Card Platform.”

Key Features and benefits of American Express® Reward Cards through GiftCard Partners:

Flexibility: American Express® Virtual Reward Cards can be used virtually anywhere American Express is accepted, offering recipients the freedom to choose from a wide range of products and services. Versatility: Whether it’s for employee recognition, customer loyalty programs, or incentive initiatives, American Express® Reward Cards provide a highly versatile gifting solution that caters to diverse recipient preferences. Bulk Purchase: Companies and organizations can conveniently purchase American Express® Virtual Reward Cards in bulk quantities, simplifying the process of ordering and distributing rewards to employees, customers, and rewards program participants. National Acceptance: With American Express® Virtual Reward Cards, recipients can make purchases both online or in physical retail locations virtually everywhere American Express® Cards are accepted in the United States and US Territories.

To learn more about purchasing American Express® Reward Cards through GiftCard Partners, please visit: https://www.giftcardpartners.com/order-gift-cards/american-express-virtual-reward-card-6-month-expiration or contact us at (800) 413-9101.

Disclaimer: This Virtual Card has been provided to you pursuant to a reward, loyalty or promotional program and is issued by American Express Prepaid Card Management Corporation (PCMC). PCMC is licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services. NMLS ID#913823.

About GiftCard Partners

GiftCard Partners, Inc has spent almost two decades helping retailers and merchants build the right gift card programs to grow their businesses, while simultaneously providing easy access for nationwide corporations to use gift cards as part of their incentive and reward programs through its Engage2Reward Platform. GiftCard Partners, Inc. is a certified women-owned business (WBENC, WOSB). For more information about GiftCard Partners and the services they provide, visit www.giftcardpartners.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/american-express-virtual-reward-cards-now-available-through-giftcard-partners-b2b-gift-card-service/

About GiftCard Partners, Inc.

GiftCard Partners (GCP) is a certified women-owned business (WBENC, WOSB). Our mission is to deliver the right gift card solution for your organization. We began in 2005 with helping retailers and merchants launch and expand their gift card business.

Contact GiftCard Partners, Inc.

47 Pine Plain Rd

Wellesley

MA 02481

United States

(800) 413-9101

Website: https://www.giftcardpartners.com