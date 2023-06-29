Vantage Circle Hosted A Webcast On Employee Well-being in a Hybrid Work Environment
A webcast on employee engagement and different perspectives associated with employee well-being in the hybrid work environment
The narrow definition of employee wellness is going away from the corporate world. Employee wellness is not only about mental, physical and financial but also about recognition and appreciation.”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global SaaS company, hosted its third episode of the Vantage Point Webcast Season 2: A View from the Top, a monthly webcast series hosted by bestselling author and executive coach Chester Elton, and global keynote speaker Adrian Gostick on 21st June 2023. In this episode, Chester and Adrian discussed "Enhancing Employee Well-being in a Hybrid Work Environment." with the guest speakers.
The webcast's primary objective was to bring attention to employee well-being, job flexibility and the different perspectives associated with it. Experts from various industries shared insights into how HR leaders can create inclusive and flexible workplaces.
The guests for the third episode included Bahar Ozkan (Sr. Director Global Corporate Wellbeing, Concentrix ), Rachel Guevara, LCSW-S (VP - Global Wellness & Resiliency, TaskUs), and Partha Neog (CEO & Co-Founder, Vantage Circle). In the session, Bahar, Rachel and Partha talked about the importance of job flexibility and the challenges of building employee well-being in a hybrid world.
Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle said, “The narrow definition of employee wellness is going away from the corporate world. Employee wellness is not only about mental, physical and financial but also about recognition and appreciation, which can help in boosting employee morale. That can help in the overall wellness of the employees. If a company ensures employee wellness and job flexibility to a certain extent, they can focus on their work because focus leads to engagement and engagement leads to productivity."
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. The user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
