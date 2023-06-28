California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero Issues Statement on Judicial Branch Budget

Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that includes $426.9 million in new funding for the judicial branch.

Said California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero:

“This year’s budget represents a continued commitment by Governor Newsom and the Legislature to support the judicial branch with a sustainable budget, which is a cornerstone of our ability to provide access to justice for all Californians.”

See the full judicial branch budget at www.ebudget.ca.gov/.