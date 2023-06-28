All Printer Recycling Acquires Hensley Industries
APR Expands Markets and Geographic Reach with Southeastern Acquisition
We are excited to join with APR and access their nationwide facilities and R2 certification, which will allow us to expand our services in scope and geography”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AllPrinterRecycling of Sacramento, CA acquires Hensley Industries of Atlanta, GA. Mr. Cliff Hensley started Hensley Industries in 1985 and has offered IT equipment disposal, recycling, data destruction and remarketing services to hospitals and other medical facilities for almost 40 years. The new entity will operate from a two-acre facility in Centre, AL dedicated exclusively to medical equipment. “We are excited to join with APR and access their nationwide facilities and R2 certification, which will allow us to expand our services in scope and geography,” said founder, Cliff Hensley.
— Cliff Hensley
“Hensley Industries brings decades of medical contacts a whole new level of business to APR, The Centre, AL building dedicated to servicing our medical clients allows us to keep this type of equipment separate from the millions of pounds of printers, copiers, scanners, and other IT equipment we process at our other facilities,” said James Wood.
