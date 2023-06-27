House Bill 1300 Printer's Number 1446
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - An Act amending the act of November 24, 2015 (P.L.232, No.64), known as the Pennsylvania Long-term Care Council Act, further providing for Pennsylvania Long-term Care Council.
