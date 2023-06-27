Senate Bill 44 Printer's Number 0976

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further providing for definitions, for the offense of trafficking in individuals and for the offense of patronizing a victim of sexual servitude; in minors, further providing for unlawful contact with minor; and, in domestic and sexual violence victim address confidentiality, further providing for definitions and for persons eligible to apply.