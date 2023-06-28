BIG Festival confirms presence of gaming giant Atari

For the first time, the publisher will have a worldwide launch in Brazil and will also have a booth filled with new experiences and games for the public

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, is preparing to welcome one of the giants in the gaming market. Atari has confirmed its participation in the event, which will take place at São Paulo Expo from June 28th to July 2nd, promising to surprise fans with many new developments.During BIG, Atari will showcase the highly anticipated trailers for the limited edition of Haunted House, developed by Orbit Studios, a classic horror game originally released in 1982, and Quantum Recharged, created by Sneakybox. Visitors will have the opportunity to try out demo versions of these games, allowing them to immerse themselves in their thrilling stories and classic features.In addition to the two mentioned releases, Atari has a special surprise for retro game enthusiasts. The demo version of Mr. Run and Jump will be available for a hands-on experience. Although it is a remake, the game is a bet from the publisher, bringing with it the nostalgia of classics and updated features. For collectors who still own the Atari console, a cartridge version of the game will also be released. This is the first time Atari is doing a worldwide launch outside of the United States.The Atari booth at BIG Festival will feature 05 game stations for visitors to fully enjoy the offered experiences.BIG Festival continues to be the epicenter of games in Latin America, bringing together renowned companies, independent developers, and industry enthusiasts in an environment of innovation and entertainment. With Atari's confirmation of participation and the new features it will bring to the event, expectations are that this edition will be the most remarkable of all time.About the BIG FestivalThe BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been taking place since 2012 and is the most important game festival in Latin America. Its mission is to strengthen the game ecosystem in the region by showcasing the best games in the world at the festival, featuring releases from renowned publishers, business meetings, awards, extensive press coverage, lectures, and the presence of key players from the region as well as publishers and investors from around the world.About AtariAtari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.