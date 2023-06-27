Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

SB 81, PN 652 (Phillips-Hill)—This bill would permanently permit EMS providers to leave a packaged dose of naloxone with the on-scene caregiver of a patient who overdosed on opioids and was revived by the EMS, providing a standing prescription has been issued by the Department of Health. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 209, PN 839 (Pennycuick)– This bill amends the Public School Code so that if a National Guard or Reserve member moves for their service, their children are treated the same as children of active duty members under the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children Act. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 344, PN 688 (Gebhard) – This bill would amend Title 34 (Game) in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 460, PN 974 (Bartolotta)– This bill establishes the Child Reunification Program which requires schools to provide child identification/DNA kits for families to keep at home in the event the child goes missing. A vote of 34-15 was recorded.

SR 120, PN 805 (Brooks)– Directs the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (LBFC) to conduct a study on emergency medical services (EMS) providers and the financial impact of non-reimbursable services from Medicaid for the emergency response calls not resulting in transportation to a hospital or treatment facility and issue a report to the Senate of Pennsylvania. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SR 136, PN 966 (Dillon)– Concurrent Resolution that extends the Governor’s emergency disaster declaration in response to the collapse I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia until June 12, 2024. Amendment will extend the date to November 1, 2023.

Senator Mastriano offered amendment A01499 which makes a technical correction to the resolution and adds an additional specific reference to the recovery/rebuilding project on the I-95 bridge. The amendment was approved by a vote of 49-0.

Senator Muth offered amendment A01521 which makes technical corrections and changes the date for expiration of the emergency disaster declaration to January 3, 2024. That is the date on which the General Assembly is constitutionally required to reconvene in an even numbered year. Senator Pittman moved to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 27-22 and the resolution went over in its order as amended.

SB 838, PN 973 (Baker)– Amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedures) to provide comprehensive probation reforms. A vote of 45-4 was recorded.

SB 829, PN 904 (Aument) – An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Governor, to grant and convey certain easements through and across lands of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Township of Manheim, County of Lancaster, for purposes of a road realignment project and to accept from the Township of Manheim existing right-of-way to be abandoned as part of the road realignment project.

Senator Hughes offered amendment A01520 which authorizes the grant of a permanent easement to Drexel with the approval of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Governor for certain land in Philadelphia. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-0:

Gina Cerilli Thrasher, Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board (new appointment)

Maura Mundy, Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board (new appointment)

Wadud Ahmad, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (new appointment)

Keith Leaphart, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (new appointment)

Michael Pieuch, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Snyder/Union Counties (new appointment)

Michael Toomey, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Northumberland County (new appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-1:

Rich Negrin, Secretary of Environmental Protection (new appointment)