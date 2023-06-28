Submit Release
Dealmakers Forums Welcomes Aaron Rawcliffe as Vice President of Events

Aaron’s substantial experience in building events for demanding audiences, coupled with his knowledge and industry relationships in IP and law, make him a valuable addition to our team.”
— Wendy Chou, Founder and CEO of Dealmakers Forums
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealmakers Forums is pleased to announce that Aaron Rawcliffe has joined the team as Vice President of Events. Based in London, Aaron brings a long track record of developing successful events in a variety of complex industries.

Prior to joining Dealmakers, Aaron worked in leadership roles on events regarding law, technology, AI, cybersecurity, data privacy, and financial risk. He has extensive experience with legal content, including working with some of the world’s best-known legal publications on topics such as IP, competition, arbitration, and corporate investigations.

“Aaron’s substantial experience in building events for demanding audiences, coupled with his knowledge and industry relationships in IP and law, make him a valuable addition to our team,” says Wendy Chou, Founder and CEO of Dealmakers Forums.

In his new role, Rawcliffe will collaborate closely with Chou to develop, lead, and implement event strategy, including expanding the Dealmakers brand, launching new events, and supporting the company’s existing portfolio.

“I’m eager to join a company that places such an emphasis on event quality,” Rawcliffe says. “So much of the event business is about getting the right audience and delivering a valuable experience for attendees, and that’s something Dealmakers has clearly always prioritized.”

About Dealmakers Forums:
We bring together a curated selection of organizations and individuals who are working at the forefront of the industries we serve — spanning technology, finance, and law — to facilitate deep discussions, make valuable new connections, and strengthen existing relationships. For nearly ten years, IP Dealmakers has been the must-attend event for decision-makers driving IP transactions. Upon its debut in 2018, LF Dealmakers likewise became the go-to conference for litigation finance. In 2022, we created LINE, a digital publishing platform, to share perspectives from our community year-round. For more information, visit dealmakersforums.com.

