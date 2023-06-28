Working Solutions NYC Announces New Class Action On Employment Law Issues in US District Court, Eastern District Of NY
Working Solutions NYC is a team of employment attorneys. The firm is announcing a new class action filed in US District Court, Eastern District of New York.
Journalists, media representatives, and other interested parties are encouraged to reach out to our law firm for more information about this important employment law case.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of attorneys working on employment law issues such as misclassification and unpaid wages issues under New York and federal law at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is announcing a new class action filed in US District Court, Eastern District of New York. The case is "Patsy Bucciero, Julius Baumgardt, And Ruth Gardner vs. Amrock, Llc" and is Case 7:23-cv-04953-PMH. It can be retrieved at https://www.nyed.uscourts.gov/.
"Journalists, media representatives, and other interested parties are encouraged to reach out to our law firm for more information about this important employment law case in New York, NY," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "However the case is decided, our job as employment lawyers is to represent the rights of employees who are seeking to be correctly classified and justly paid for overtime and other work efforts."
Persons who want to review the complaint are encouraged to visit the District Court website listed above, or visit the firm's New York City contact page at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/nyc and request a call. A critical issue in the case is "unpaid wages and overtime." Thus for the general reader, the law firm has an informational page on that issue at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/unpaid-wages-and-overtime. That informational page for the general public outlines the fundamental issues related to wage disputes and overtime compensation, elucidating the rights of employees and the responsibilities of employers. Any person in New York who may feel that they have been subject to unpaid wages or overtime, misclassification, etc., is encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential evaluation.
FINDING AN EMPLOYMENT LAWYER IN NEW YORK CITY
New York City witnesses a significant number of employment issues. The Working Solutions NYC Law Firm offers a valuable resource for New York City residents to familiarize themselves with their rights as employees. First, New York City boasts a robust framework of laws and safeguards designed to protect employees, rendering it imperative to comprehend one's entitlements and available courses of action. Second, consulting with an attorney well-versed in the landscape of NY's employment sector can furnish tailored guidance and representation, tailored to the unique circumstances of each case. Finally, an attorney experienced in employment law can navigate the legal terrain surrounding severance negotiations, sexual harassment claims, wage disputes, and overtime issues.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
