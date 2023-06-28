Market Trends & Statistics for Carbon Capture (CO2 Capture) / CCUS Material Technologies
Identify Market Statistics, Forecasts, and Technological Trends that Help in Underpinning In-house Business Strategies & Tapping High-Growth Opportunities
Development of CCUS technology is a necessary piece in the complex jigsaw of achieving emission targets for industries, while a shift toward renewable energy sources is not economically feasible.”DEHRADUN, INDIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world seeks technological solutions to address climate change, the importance of developing material technologies that make carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) more cost-effective and efficient has become paramount. These innovative solutions hold the potential to mitigate the rising levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, playing a significant role in transitioning toward a low-carbon and eventually carbon neutral future.
— Cogent Estimates™
The latest market intelligence study by Cogent Estimates™ on the "Global Next-Generation Carbon Capture / CCUS Materials Market" provides an in-depth statistical as well as strategic coverage on the evolving market outlook of different carbon abatement material technologies. To assist decision makers, the study covers in-depth market information which includes:
• Deep Dive Analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, & Middle East & Africa (Volume – Kilotons, Value – USD Million, Analysis: 2022-2031)
• Deep Dive Analysis of U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and U.A.E. (Volume – Kilotons, Value – USD Million, Analysis: 2022-2031)
• Material-Level Statistics of Next-Generation Carbon Capture/CCUS Materials- Global, Regional, & Country-Level Statistical Breakdown for 2022-2031 (Kilotons & $Million)
o Solvents: Traditional Amine-based Solvents (Alkanolamines), Advanced Amine-based Solvents, Chilled Ammonia Process (CAP), Carbonate Solvents, Organic Solvents, Others
o Sorbents: Metal Organic Framework (MOFs), Zeolites, Alkalized Alumina Sorbents, Carbon-based Sorbents, Others
o Membranes: Polymeric and Non-Polymeric
• Year-on-Year Pricing Trend of Next-Generation CCUS Materials, by Material Type ($/Kg, 2022-2031) – Global & Country-Level
• Application-Level Statistics of Next-Generation Carbon Capture/CCUS Materials- Global, Regional, & Country-Level Statistical Breakdown for 2022-2031 (Kilotons & $Million)
o Point Source: Refineries, Chemical Production, Power, Steel Production, Cement Production, Others
o Direct Air Capture (DAC)
• Combustion Type-level Statistics of Point-Source-based Next-Generation Carbon Capture/CCUS Materials- Global, Regional, & Country-Level Statistical Breakdown for 2022-2031 (Kilotons & $Million)
o Post-Combustion
o Pre-Combustion
o Oxy-fuel
• Regional & Country-level Regulatory Outlook Toward CCUS and its Ecosystem
• Multiple Lists & Analysis Showcasing the Historical & Future Expected Growth in the CCUS Industry at a Project Level, Country-level, and Industry-level that Serve as Point Sources for CCUS Plant Implementation
• Detailed Comparison of Individual Material Types that are Traditionally Utilized, Currently Becoming Popular, and Are Under Development for Future Deployment
For further details on access, coverage, and procurement please visit https://www.cogentestimates.com/product/next-generation-ccus-materials-market
A Non-Exhaustive List of Key Companies Mentioned in the Study is Showcased Below:
• Aker Solutions ASA
• Baker Hughes Company
• BASF
• Capture6
• Carbfix hf.
• Carbon Clean
• Carbon Clean Solutions Limited
• Carbon Collect
• Carbon Engineering
• CarbonCapture Inc.
• CarbonCure Technologies
• CarbonFree
• C-Capture Ltd
• Chevron
• Clean Energy Systems
• Climeworks AG
• Co2 Capsol AS
• Compact Membrane Systems
• DACMa GmbH
• Dow
• Eastman
• Eni
• Evonik
• Fortera Corporation
• Global Thermostat
• Heirloom Carbon Technologies
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• INEOS
• Infinitree LLC
• ION Clean Energy
• KC8 Capture Technologies
• Membrane Technology and Research, Inc
• Mission Zero Technologies
• Mosaic Materials, Inc.
• NGK Insulators
• PointFive
• RTI International
• Shell
• Sustaera Inc.
• Svante Technologies Inc
• TCRK
• TotalEnergies
• Verdox, Inc.
The market study takes into account the business impacts of initiatives by material manufacturers as well as other upstream and downstream market participants in the CCUS industry. These stakeholder initiatives alongside the regulatory impacts as well as other macro- & micro-economic factors have been considered and elaborated in the study (across 300+ pages) to support the granular market statistics and forecasts that have been provided in the study.
Ajeya Saxena
Cogent Estimates™
+91 8979471723
ajeya.saxena@cogentestimates.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn