Mainspring Consulting Group & Zuva Team Up to Revolutionize Automated Contracting
Bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) into your contracting process.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainspring Consulting Group, a leading services provider of innovative business solutions for the Middle Office, and Zuva, a leader in the contracts AI space that has built patented, award-winning machine learning technology, have announced a partnership that brings automated contracting into the future. Mainspring’s Intelligent Contract Analyzer (ICA), powered by Zuva’s contracts AI, is set to revolutionize how companies manage their contracts in Coupa Software.
“We are proud to partner with Mainspring on this innovative solution,” said Noah Waisberg, CEO & Co-Founder of Zuva. “People should be able to access best-in-class contracts AI irrespective of how they manage their contracts, and we are excited that Mainspring has brought our AI to the Coupa ecosystem.”
The Intelligent Contract Analyzer allows companies to capture data points directly into their Coupa CLM from standard templates or 3rd party agreements without human intervention. This streamlines processes and reduces manual errors, helping companies save time and money while improving accuracy. With the ability to review contracts quickly and accurately, businesses can make smarter decisions faster than ever before.
“We are thrilled to be working with Zuva on this cutting-edge technology,” said Jim Misterman, VP of Customer Strategy at Mainspring. “With the Intelligent Contract Analyzer, customers can enjoy a streamlined contracting process that has traditionally been labor-intensive and error-prone.”
This partnership will provide clients with a comprehensive solution for managing their contracts within Coupa Software. Businesses can take advantage of all the features of Coupa CLM while leveraging the power of AI for fast, accurate contract reviews. This helps ensure that essential data points are captured quickly and accurately, allowing companies to focus more on what matters most: driving business growth and success.
“At Mainspring, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive our clients’ success. “Through our collaboration with Zuva, we are bringing together two powerful technologies to create an unparalleled automated contracting experience.” - Mauro Caputi, CEO, Mainspring Consulting Group.
With this new innovative technology, businesses can save time and money while improving accuracy across their entire contract lifecycle. It has never been easier or faster for organizations to review contracts and make informed decisions about their operations. The Intelligent Contract Analyzer is available now for customers who use Coupa’s CLM platform.
To learn more about this exciting new offering from Mainspring and Zuva, click here.
About Mainspring
Mainspring is a premier professional services firm focused on the Middle Office specializing in digital transformations for sales, procurement, and legal operations to work faster, easier, and smarter, starting with quotes and contracts. As a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management and Configure Price Quote, Mainspring provides strategy, implementation, managed services, and analytics for creating economies of scale while generating supplier and customer intelligence throughout the B2B lifecycle – Source-to-Pay or Contact-to-Cash. Visit http://www.mainspringcg.com/ to learn more.
About Zuva
Zuva has been building contracts with AI since 2011. Zuva’s technology has been used to pull data from millions of agreements by the world’s most demanding contract reviewers, including 18 of the top 25 M&A-focused law firms, parts of the Big 4, and many corporations. Zuva has freed its technology from any individual system or workflow, making it dead simple for people to get contract data automatically extracted by AI where they need it. For more information, visit www.zuva.ai
