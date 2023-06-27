IDLC 23: Static defense and area security operations

Defenders assigned to the 301st Security Forces Squadron, Carswell Field, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, and the 916th SFS, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, pose for a photo after a training exercise on June 15, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Defenders from the 301st and 916th SFS traveled to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, to participate in Air Force Reserve Command’s Integrated Defense Leadership Course to develop combat skills necessary for wartime situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)