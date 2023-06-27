State Sen. Nick Miller Advocates to Expand Property Tax and Rent Rebates for Older Pennsylvanians and Cut Excess Cell Phone Bill Taxes

Harrisburg, PA − June 27, 2023 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh Valley), the Democrat chair of the Finance Committee, supported two bills considered by the committee to help Lehigh Valley residents save on rent, homeownership and cell phone taxes.

House Bill 1100, sponsored by Rep. Steve Samuelson (D-Northampton), expands the income eligibility threshold for renters and homeowners applying to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. Established in 2006, this critical program is supported by the Pennsylvania lottery. The bill proposes the income limit will be raised to $45,000 for both homeowners and renters. An additional 173,000 commonwealth residents will qualify under this new bill.

“Property tax and rent rebate programs are vital to our communities,” said Miller. “Since the start of my term, my office has assisted nearly 600 renters and homeowners with obtaining their rebates. We continue to strive to help keep homeowners and renters stay in their homes.”

“We are raising income limits for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for the first time in 16.5 years, while also increasing the rebate amounts; 173,000 additional people will qualify as a result of HB 1100. This is an essential program seniors and people with disabilities depend on,” said Samuelson.

Miller additionally voted to support House Bill 1138. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ben Waxman (D-Philadelphia), aims to reduce excess cell phone taxes for Pennsylvania residents. Pennsylvania currently holds the seventh-highest combined rate of taxes and other government fees and surcharges on cell phones at 16.62%. This legislation would omit cell phone service from the 6% sales and use tax, as well as the 5% gross receipts tax. It is projected to save Pennsylvania households $124 million.

“These surplus expenses on cell phone services, which are a necessity for the majority of Americans, are a costly monthly bill,” said Miller. “By dropping these taxes, consumers will see a reduction in their cell phone bill, taking less of their hard-earned money.”

###