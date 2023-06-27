Submit Release
Senator Williams, Baker, Bartolotta’s Probation Reform Bill Passes through the Senate

Senator Anthony H. Williams

HARRISBURG – June 27, 2023 – Today, the Senate voted to pass a bill sponsored by Sens. Anthony Williams (D-8), Lisa Baker (R-20) and Camera Bartolotta (R-46) that will reform Pennsylvania’s probation system.

“I’ve said this before, and I will continue to say it—people deserve second chances,” Williams said. “In the past, we have put bipartisan support behind legislation regarding probation reform. With this bill, individuals will have a greater chance to regain their status as contributing members of our communities.”

Senate Bill 838 establishes a mandatory probation review conference for probationers, providing criteria for when they occur and a presumption that probation will be terminated unless the individual does not qualify. It allows the review conference to occur earlier based on the good conduct of defendants by achieving specific educational, employment, or other goals. A provision to allow for waiving the mandatory review conference in cases where all stakeholders agree it is unnecessary is also included.

