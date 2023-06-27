State Auditor's Office Receives Highest Possible Rating in Peer Review

Auditors representing the National State Auditors Association (NSAA) gave the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office the highest possible rating in its peer review, referencing the office’s adherence to government auditing standards. State audit organizations can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiencies, or fail. The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office received a rating of pass.

In the peer-review process, six professional auditors from across the country evaluate the State Auditor’s Office policies, procedures, and work products.

The reviews are required as part of compliance with the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The State Auditor’s Office is required by statute to comply with these standards in conducting its audit work.

To learn more about the peer review or the other audits of the office, visit nd.gov/auditor/about-us/transparency.