Key Housing Announces Featured Listing for Redwood City Extended Stay and Short Term Rentals
Outsiders often know cities such as Cupertino, Santa Clara, and Menlo Park on the San Francisco Peninsula.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a corporate housing service serving California from Redwood City to Riverside at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce a focus on Redwood City, California. The robust amenities and proximity to key "Silicon Valley" employers made it easy to select the "Radius" complex at 620 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA 94063 in order to highlight Redwood City as the logical choice for extended stay and short term rentals.
— Bob Lee
“Outsiders often know cities such as Cupertino, Santa Clara, and Menlo Park on the San Francisco Peninsula, ” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Insiders, however, such as our short term corporate housing experts know that Redwood City is a hidden gem for the business traveler. For this reason, we selected best-in-class Radius as our featured listing for July 2023."
Interested persons who may be seeking Redwood City extended stay and short term housing can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/radius/. The complex features corporate rental properties in Silicon Valley, California, tailored for short-term business travelers. These accommodations offer amenities essential for a productive stay. With a convenient location in Redwood City (convenient to Santa Clara, Menlo Park, and Palo Alto), fully furnished apartments, high-speed internet, dedicated workspaces, fitness facilities, secure parking, and housekeeping services, these rentals ensure comfort and convenience. Visitors can stay connected, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and focus on work while being close to major tech companies and transportation hubs. Persons who want to explore Redwood City extended stay and short term rentals can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/redwood-city/ or reach out to a housing consultant. Key Housing knows the hard-to-find corporate housing opportunities throughout Silicon Valley and San Mateo county.
SAN MATEO COUNTY IS THE FUN PLACE FOR BUSINESS
San Mateo County is one of the funnest places for the business traveler to Northern California. For example, there is the Coyote Point Recreation Area (https://www.smcgov.org/parks/coyote-point-recreation-area), offering stunning views, picnic spots, and a marina. Another great activity is to discover history at the CuriOdyssey museum (https://curiodyssey.org/), with interactive exhibits and wildlife encounters. Finally, after a busy day of work, the corporate traveler can indulge in retail therapy at Hillsdale Shopping Center (https://hillsdale.com/), home to a variety of shops and eateries. San Mateo has something for everyone; the trick is to find hard-to-find extended stay and corporate housing in San Mateo. Fortunately, the experts at Key Housing know that trick.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
