MEDIA ADVISORY*** AG Platkin and DEP Commissioner LaTourette to Announce Historic Settlement Regarding the Remediation of PFAS Pollution

What:

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette to make a significant announcement regarding remediation of PFAS pollution, commonly referred to “forever chemicals,” which are known to be linked to serious health conditions and contaminate groundwater.

Who:

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette

When:

11 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Where:

Hughes Justice Complex

4th Floor, Attorney General’s Advocacy Institute “AGAI” Training Room

25 Market Street, Trenton, NJ

Livestream: www.youtube.com/newjerseyoag

###