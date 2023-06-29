ClearGov and ASBO International Announce Partnership to Enhance Education Resources
This signifies ClearGov's dedication to supporting ASBO's mission of ensuring that all students have the resources they need to receive a quality education.
ClearGov has always been committed to empowering schools with powerful budgeting tools, and this collaboration allows us to further our reach and impact within the education community.”MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, a leading provider of budgeting software for the K-12 education market, and the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) are proud to announce ClearGov’s designation as an ASBO Affinity Partner. The partnership enables ClearGov to support ASBO International in promoting the highest standards of school business management, professional growth, and the effective use of educational resources.
As an Affinity Partner, ClearGov joins a select group of companies committed to assisting ASBO International in providing programs, resources, services, and a global network to school business professionals. With a focus on finance and operations decision-making within school systems, ASBO members oversee crucial areas such as school budgeting, purchasing, facility operations and maintenance, human resources, technology, transportation, food service, healthcare, and other aspects of education administration and operations.
"We are thrilled to welcome ClearGov as an Affinity Partner of ASBO International. Their expertise in budgeting software for the K-12 education market aligns perfectly with our organization's mission to serve as the premier professional association for school business leaders, the financial and operational leaders of school systems. Together, we will continue to empower school business professionals and enhance educational resources for students," said Sabrina Soto", ASBO International's chief business and leadership officer.
By becoming an Affinity Partner, ClearGov reinforces its dedication to supporting school business professionals and ensuring efficient financial management within educational institutions.
Bryan Burdick, president and co-founder of ClearGov, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be named an ASBO Affinity Partner. ClearGov has always been committed to empowering schools with powerful budgeting tools, and this collaboration allows us to further our reach and impact within the education community. We look forward to working closely with ASBO and its members to continue providing cutting-edge solutions that streamline the budgeting process and maximize resources for schools."
About ASBO International
Founded in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is a nonprofit organization that, through its members and affiliates, represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide. ASBO International is committed to providing programs, services, and a global network that promote the highest standards in school business. Its members support student achievement through effective resource management in various areas ranging from finance and operations to food services and transportation. Learn more at www.asbointl.org.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 900 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
