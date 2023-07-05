Mendelson Consulting CEO Mario Nowogrodzki Receives New QuickBooks Enterprise Large Business Specialist ProAdvisor Award
New Award Celebrates Outstanding Performance in Helping QuickBooks Enterprise Large Business CustomersPEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting is pleased to announce that Mario Nowogrodzki has been presented Insightful Accountant’s new QuickBooks Enterprise Large Business Specialist award. The QuickBooks Enterprise Large Business Specialist award is a Categorical Award presented with the 2023 ProAdvisor of the Year award from Insightful Accountant at the Scaling New Heights conference in St Louis, Missouri.
Described by Gary DeHart, publisher of Insightful Accountant, as a “most deserving recipient”, Mendelson Consulting sets itself apart from other QuickBooks Solution Providers and ProAdvisors by advancing the service and support of larger and more complex businesses. Ranking among the Top 100 ProAdvisors every year the award has been presented, Mendelson Consulting has consistently delivered high value solutions for businesses of all sizes for over 30 years. In a website announcement about the awards, William Murphy, Insightful Accountant’s Top 100 ProAdvisor Awards Process Administrator, writes “Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting were clearly ‘best in class’ when it comes to what a QuickBooks Enterprise Large Business Specialist is supposed to be, and that’s why they are this year’s QuickBooks Enterprise LBS Award winner.”
“Mario’s combination of a CPA accounting background coupled with his expert knowledge of QuickBooks Enterprise gives his clients an unparalleled edge that was clearly evident in his categorical score” as quoted in the announcement on Insightful Accountant’s website.
About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting:
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business management systems.
Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit https://MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.
